Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 27,921 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,921 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.08% of Teck Resources worth $18,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,468,000 after buying an additional 297,156 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,449,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,364,000 after buying an additional 1,596,232 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,283,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,764,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,757,000 after buying an additional 163,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,214,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,287,000 after buying an additional 98,176 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Teck Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TECK traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.82. 1,408,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,486,831. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.31. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $32.48 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Teck Resources Profile
Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.
