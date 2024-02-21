Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,200 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 413,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 1.04% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $17,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 183.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2,162.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

SIMO traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.45. The company had a trading volume of 65,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,445. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.34. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.82. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $95.33.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.95%.

Several brokerages have commented on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

