MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 71.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 634,041 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in MetLife were worth $15,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 38.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 22,269 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at $2,799,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,777,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,739,000 after purchasing an additional 107,870 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 68.3% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 824,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,886,000 after purchasing an additional 334,762 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MET. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.23.

MetLife Trading Down 0.3 %

MET traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,553,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,006. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $72.71. The company has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.36.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 113.66%.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.