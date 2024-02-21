Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Stock Holdings Increased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 101.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,364 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Sun Life Financial worth $19,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 166.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SLF traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $53.58. The company had a trading volume of 168,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,312. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $54.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

About Sun Life Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.581 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.99%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

