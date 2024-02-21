Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 382,608 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $16,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Onsemi by 95.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

ON stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $76.75. 1,818,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,290,165. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.81. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.26 and a 200-day moving average of $82.66.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Onsemi from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

