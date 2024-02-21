Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1,948.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,427 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $16,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EL stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.52. 896,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,998. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $260.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.42 and its 200-day moving average is $140.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

