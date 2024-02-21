Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in AON were worth $16,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in AON by 7.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in AON by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AON traded down $5.07 on Wednesday, hitting $310.43. 293,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $280.89 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $301.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.84.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.36.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at $49,690,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,532 shares of company stock valued at $19,237,425 in the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

