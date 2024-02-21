Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $20.78 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $20,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,359 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 391.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,657,000 after buying an additional 3,065,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,885,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,906,000 after buying an additional 2,515,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ANET traded down $5.17 on Wednesday, reaching $254.44. 852,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,308. The stock has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.91. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.68 and a 52-week high of $292.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $4,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,719,000 shares in the company, valued at $381,618,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $4,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,719,000 shares in the company, valued at $381,618,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total transaction of $433,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,507,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,981 shares of company stock worth $44,610,188 over the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.38.

Read Our Latest Report on ANET

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.