Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.62 and last traded at $35.49. 344,193 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,193,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $163.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.49 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 55.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is presently 26.56%.

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

In related news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $216,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christina Tan sold 5,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $250,490.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at $194,509.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $216,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,016. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 8.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,427,000 after purchasing an additional 400,804 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,272,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $143,565,000 after buying an additional 39,479 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,195,000 after buying an additional 348,694 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,887,000 after purchasing an additional 416,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,188,000 after purchasing an additional 105,059 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

