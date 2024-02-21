Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.06 and last traded at $7.06. 9,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 54,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Waldencast by 68.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Waldencast by 295.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Waldencast by 440.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

