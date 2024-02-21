McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 374.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,386 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,014 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $21,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.33. 762,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,871. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $213.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.00.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. BTIG Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

