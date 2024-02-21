CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 148,339 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 84,555 shares.The stock last traded at $4.54 and had previously closed at $4.46.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CINT. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of CI&T in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in CI&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in CI&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CI&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of CI&T during the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of CI&T during the third quarter worth $159,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

