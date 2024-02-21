Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.15

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.15 and last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 197443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Claros Mortgage Trust Trading Down 3.9 %

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 31.67 and a current ratio of 31.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -256.41%.

Institutional Trading of Claros Mortgage Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMTG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 176.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,780,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 12.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,904,000 after acquiring an additional 812,501 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 1,655.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 694,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 654,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 348.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 433,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

