Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $27.95 Million Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 514,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,952,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Parsons during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Parsons during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Parsons by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Parsons by 93.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Parsons during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PSN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Parsons from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Parsons from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Parsons from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Shares of Parsons stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $74.76. The stock had a trading volume of 188,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,522. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.35 and a 200 day moving average of $60.65. Parsons Co. has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $75.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

