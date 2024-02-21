Mariner LLC Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,969 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $45,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Applied Materials by 139.7% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 26,567 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 15,484 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 406,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,230,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $188.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,862,933. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $206.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.79 and its 200-day moving average is $151.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

