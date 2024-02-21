RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.500-3.580 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. RingCentral also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.50-$3.58 EPS.

RingCentral Trading Up 3.6 %

RNG stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.96. 2,403,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,553. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.95. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $43.28.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on RingCentral from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $1,555,222.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,471,554.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 51.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1,354.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 40,375.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 39.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.