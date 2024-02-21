Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Acquired by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 203.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,407 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVDE remained flat at $60.48 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 116,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,719. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average of $57.54. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $60.74.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

