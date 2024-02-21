Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,255,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,866,020,000 after acquiring an additional 495,768 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,377,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,620,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,643,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,529,235,000 after acquiring an additional 274,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $3,308,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.85.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $5.08 on Wednesday, reaching $456.83. 1,059,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,448. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $340.21 and a 1-year high of $474.17. The company has a market cap of $428.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $437.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

