Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.450-5.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.0 billion-$8.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.2 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.45-5.55 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $96.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $269.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,893,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,235. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.60. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $176.30 and a one year high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $84.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $306.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total transaction of $8,164,949.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $230,591,029.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $8,164,949.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,591,029.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 378,578 shares of company stock valued at $108,225,163. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.