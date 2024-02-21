Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Trading Up 5%

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.70 and last traded at $61.70. Approximately 185,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,140,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.74.

MTDR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 3.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.34.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The energy company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $836.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.36%.

In related news, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 5,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,789.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 28.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 20,684 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

