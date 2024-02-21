Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 16.600-17.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 16.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Public Storage also updated its FY24 guidance to $16.60-17.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Public Storage from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a sector perform rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a sell rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $293.00.

Public Storage stock traded up $5.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,472. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Public Storage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Public Storage by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

