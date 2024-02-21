Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Down 5.6%

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.85 and last traded at $47.78. Approximately 275,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 677,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARVN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Arvinas from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 1,015.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.



Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

