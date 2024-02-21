CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) were down 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.64 and last traded at $21.90. Approximately 119,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 149,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CRGX shares. TD Cowen started coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Get CARGO Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CARGO Therapeutics

CARGO Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported ($37.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by ($34.77). Analysts anticipate that CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. will post -17.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CARGO Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $877,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,130,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,736,000.

CARGO Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CARGO Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARGO Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.