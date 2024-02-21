OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Down 6.8%

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.96. 4,374,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 17,096,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42.

In other OPKO Health news, Director Richard M. Krasno acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 103,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,299.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other OPKO Health news, Director Richard M. Krasno acquired 30,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,299.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 1,500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,456,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,111,024.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,893,015 shares of company stock valued at $5,556,069. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 33.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 4.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 13.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 48.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 15.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 44,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

