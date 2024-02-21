Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Trading 4.2% Higher

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $165.31 and last traded at $164.13. 16,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 81,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOV. TheStreet upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HOV

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Up 3.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.05. The company has a market capitalization of $995.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The construction company reported $15.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $887.03 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 66.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.33, for a total value of $441,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,674.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vincent Pagano, Jr. sold 3,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $597,026.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,645,584.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.33, for a total transaction of $441,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,915,674.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,616 shares of company stock valued at $7,700,027 over the last 90 days. 17.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hovnanian Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 347.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 264,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $3,271,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.