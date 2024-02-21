Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Trading 4.2% Higher

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $165.31 and last traded at $164.13. 16,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 81,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.47.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOV. TheStreet upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on HOV
Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Up 3.6 %
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The construction company reported $15.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $887.03 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 66.13%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.33, for a total value of $441,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,674.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vincent Pagano, Jr. sold 3,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $597,026.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,645,584.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.33, for a total transaction of $441,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,915,674.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,616 shares of company stock valued at $7,700,027 over the last 90 days. 17.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Hovnanian Enterprises
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 347.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 264,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $3,271,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.
About Hovnanian Enterprises
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hovnanian Enterprises
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Housing data weakens, but Toll Brothers stock is still a buy
Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.