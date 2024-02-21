Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Shares Up 4.9%

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $36.46. Approximately 52,810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 107,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CLW shares. StockNews.com raised Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Stock Up 5.2 %

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Paper

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.50. The stock has a market cap of $605.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 24.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 18,312 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 103.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 12.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.