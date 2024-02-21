GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,350,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 1,062,289 shares.The stock last traded at $35.54 and had previously closed at $36.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America cut GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -11.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 664.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

