Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 239,834 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the previous session’s volume of 91,885 shares.The stock last traded at $13.40 and had previously closed at $9.96.
A number of research analysts recently commented on JANX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 10,740.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 149.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 935.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
