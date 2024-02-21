Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 239,834 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the previous session’s volume of 91,885 shares.The stock last traded at $13.40 and had previously closed at $9.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on JANX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics Trading Up 36.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 10,740.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 149.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 935.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Janux Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.