iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 471,979 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 235% from the previous session’s volume of 140,839 shares.The stock last traded at $54.50 and had previously closed at $54.74.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of -1.11.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

