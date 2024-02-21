iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Shares Gap Down to $47.76

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.76, but opened at $45.40. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF shares last traded at $45.40, with a volume of 98,976 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $712.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.61.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHAK. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies boosted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 78,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

