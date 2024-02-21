Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $59.11

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.11 and last traded at $59.22, with a volume of 180486 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.90.

Several analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.20.

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Mango Five Family Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $22,985,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

