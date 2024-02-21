IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $234.59

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $234.59 and last traded at $233.16, with a volume of 112112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.56.

IDEX Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.89.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 94.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 43.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

