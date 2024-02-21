Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.04

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.04 and last traded at $15.94, with a volume of 384922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GBDC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.56.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 48.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $164.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 73,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 40.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

