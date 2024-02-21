Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.28

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.28 and last traded at $47.20, with a volume of 817757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPR. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 6.25.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,021 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 13,962 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,863 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 217,363 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after buying an additional 73,383 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 41,671 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

