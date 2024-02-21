CEEK VR Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.11 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0494 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $39.80 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00014897 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014157 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,159.38 or 1.00226923 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001020 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009218 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.34 or 0.00165233 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05016499 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $2,680,014.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

