yOUcash Price Down 25% Over Last 7 Days (YOUC)

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 21st. One yOUcash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0900 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yOUcash has a market capitalization of $21.84 million and approximately $0.89 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About yOUcash

yOUcash’s launch date was July 19th, 2019. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,739,785 tokens. The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io. yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/youenginefans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads.

Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game.”

Buying and Selling yOUcash

