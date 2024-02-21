Rune (RUNE) Tops One Day Volume of $230,757.39

Rune (RUNE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last week, Rune has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Rune token can now be bought for $5.05 or 0.00009889 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a total market capitalization of $99,035.34 and approximately $230,757.39 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rune Profile

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official website is rune.game. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 5.14805846 USD and is down -5.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $226,783.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

