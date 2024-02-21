Mariner LLC Has $47 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,803 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.72% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $47,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFUS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.82. The company had a trading volume of 64,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,816. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.80. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.48.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

