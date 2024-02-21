Mariner LLC Has $68.87 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,659 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.11% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $68,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 357,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,204,000 after buying an additional 22,702 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 55,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,687,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9,070.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 185,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,496,000 after buying an additional 183,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.14.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:APD traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $229.00. The stock had a trading volume of 543,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,743. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.95 and its 200 day moving average is $273.12. The company has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.