Mariner LLC Has $62.65 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,494 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $62,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.37. 1,229,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,527. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.52. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.