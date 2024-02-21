Mariner LLC Purchases 17,613 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,236,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,613 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.28% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $61,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394,219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,609,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,958,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,985,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,831,000 after buying an additional 216,561 shares during the period. Finally, Strid Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,452,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,235,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.68. The stock had a trading volume of 345,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.30 and its 200 day moving average is $53.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $58.74.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

