Mariner LLC Has $59.93 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,789 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $59,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,031,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228,284 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,924,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,634,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 947,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,606,000 after purchasing an additional 462,016 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.18. 150,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,564. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.79 and its 200-day moving average is $167.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.94 and a 12-month high of $182.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

