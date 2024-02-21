Mariner LLC Raises Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Mariner LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 949,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,062 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $58,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

BERY stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $59.31. 214,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,548. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.07 and a 200-day moving average of $62.71. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $69.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.66%.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.49 per share, with a total value of $58,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,030.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $2,651,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,637.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,030.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,703 shares of company stock valued at $5,168,855. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

