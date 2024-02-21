Mariner LLC Has $55.89 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 64.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,720,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,461,840 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.05% of AT&T worth $55,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,186,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 509,485 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 64,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 27,961 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 398,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 26,755.8% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 303,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 302,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

AT&T Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:T traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.98. 10,352,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,496,934. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79. The company has a market cap of $121.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.63%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

