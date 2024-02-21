Mariner LLC Buys 24,525 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 523,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,525 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $54,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $114.19. The company had a trading volume of 350,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,594. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $114.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.52. The firm has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

