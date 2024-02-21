Mariner LLC Increases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,351 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $52,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $100,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

MDLZ traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.78. 2,626,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,768,181. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $100.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

