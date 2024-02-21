Mariner LLC Has $48.63 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,448,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $48,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 160,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $35.43. 2,404,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,035. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $36.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

