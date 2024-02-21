Mariner LLC Buys 6,231 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $71,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 73,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.49. The stock had a trading volume of 84,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,745. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $173.63 and a 52-week high of $231.53.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

