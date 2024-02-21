Mariner LLC Has $74.02 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $74,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ACN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.63.

Shares of ACN traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $360.42. The company had a trading volume of 562,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,971. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $357.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $375.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

