Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,481 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.13% of Waste Management worth $77,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,698,000 after buying an additional 2,236,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,180,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Waste Management by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after buying an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher P. Desantis sold 346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.64, for a total value of $69,075.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,641.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,720 shares of company stock worth $6,613,888. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.57.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM traded up $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,061. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $204.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

